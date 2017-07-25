The Business Leadership Podcast: Elaine Mah, Director at Intel Canada

Elaine Mah is the Director for Canada at Intel Corporation and a 12 year veteran with the company. Among her many achievements at Intel, Elaine is especially proud of her work fostering innovation and growth with small businesses through her Canadian small business advisory board.

She is a frequent speaker at industry and government conferences on the importance of technology to the Canadian economy, as well as on emerging trends. Elaine currently sits on the National Board of Directors of the Information Technology Association of Canada.

