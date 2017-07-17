Top 5 technical skills wanted by Canadian CIOs

Those in IT looking for a job in the second half of 2017 may want to pay attention to these five technical skills.

According to the Robert Half Technology report ‘Canadian CIOs Reveal Hiring Plans for Second Half of 2017‘, staff retention and hiring is of prime concern in the later half of the year. 58 per cent of CIOs responded saying they plan to hire professionals either to grow or maintain their IT teams. Nearly a quarter stated that staff retention is a main concern.

The three main reasons for the need to hire come from a move into various initiatives. Digital, mobile, and big data initiatives ranked the highest at 20 per cent, 18 per cent, and 14 per cent respectively. Additionally, two in five Canadian tech leaders said that it is relatively challenging to find skill IT professionals in today’s market.

With all that in mind, the Canadian CIOs surveyed listed the technical skills in greatest demand.

Network Administration

Database Management

Telecommunications Support

Wireless Network Management

Desktop Support

Besides staff retention or growth, these CIOs are focused on areas like maintaining security of IT systems and safeguarding company information, technology innovation and investing in new technologies, upgrade existing systems for business efficiency, innovation and helping to grow the businesses.

Take a look at the Robert Half Technology infographic below for more on the hiring plans for the rest of 2017.

