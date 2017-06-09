The Future Looks podcast: the future of communication

It’s no secret that technology is changing the world. From smart cars and mobile phones, to connected devices and virtual workspaces, technology is and will continue to disrupt every facet of our lives – the way we communicate, travel, work, and spend our free time.

The Future Looks podcast takes a new societal concept or industry every episode and explores what it could look like in the future with the rapid evolution of technology. Based on expert opinions, industry research, and informed speculation, host Mandy Kovacs discusses how things could change, and what lasting impact that will have on us as human beings and as a society.

In this pilot episode, Future Looks takes cues from visionaries like Tesla’s Elon Musk and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and talks about the future of human communication – telepathy.

Sponsor: IBM