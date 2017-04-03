Ryerson wins first Business Technology Management student case competition

The Information Technology Association of Canada (ITAC) and IT World Canada are pleased to announce Ryerson University is the winner of the first National BTM Student Case Competition.

The competition asked participating post-secondary student teams from Business Technology Management (BTM) programs across the country to perform a case study analyzing recommendations for smarter web analytics product offerings for a high-end, invite-only digital branding firm. The competition challenged students to apply their IT and business training to a real-world situation they might face as BTM professionals.

After careful deliberation, the judges announced the following winning student teams:

Ryerson University will receive a $5000 prize sponsored by Rogers for its entry on ‘Ultralytics’ University of Calgary will receive a $2500 prize sponsored by IBM for its multimedia entry Simon Fraser University will receive a $1500 prize sponsored by Moneris

Honourable mentions go to the student teams from UQAR and UQAM for their participation.

Shahab Rahimi, one of the judges of the competition, said the participating teams were, “a refreshing pool of talented students working towards greatness.”

How results were determined

Student submissions were reviewed for innovativeness, creativity, and relevance. Judges sought to understand how each recommendation involved the innovative use of Business Technology Management (BTM) while providing measurable business outcomes.

“The insights the students generated, along with the creative solutions they proposed bode well for Canada’s future,” said judge Richard May. “These students have great potential to become true BTM leaders.”

Ryerson University also won the preparatory blog competition that took place in the fall. The team took home a monetary prize of $1,000 sponsored by FDM Group.

Industry leaders worked together to review the students’ case study reports and video submissions to reach a conclusion. The judging panel included the following professionals and academics:

Andrew Lo, President and COO, Kanetix Ltd.

Paul Crowe, CEO, Symbility Intersect

Houda Trabelsi, Faculty Member, Faculty of Business, Athabasca University

Richard May, Mentor, The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta and the Haskayne School of Business

Shahab Rahimi, Academy Trainer, FDM Group

ITAC looks forward to building on this year’s momentum to create an even bigger event with more participating schools next year.

Sponsor: Cogeco Peer 1

