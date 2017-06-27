Dell EMC updates commitment to environment after merger

Dell EMC is reaffirming its commitment to the planet and the people who live on it with an update to Dell’s longtime 2020 Legacy of Good report.

This is the first update since the report was originally launched during Dell’s fiscal year 2014 (Feb. 1, 2013 – Jan. 31, 2014). It primarily takes into account the EMC merger that was completed in the Fall of 2016, combining the Dell Legacy of Good 2020 goals with EMC’s 2020 Sustainability goals.

In a nutshell, the company’s goals for working towards sustainability in 2020 revolve around five themes:

Net Positive – delivering solutions that give back more than they take.

Supply Chain – driving transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement.

Environment – reducing Dell EMC’s impact and innovating to protect the planet.

Communities – giving Dell EMC time and resources to tackle pressing social issues.

People – building a unified, inclusive corporate culture.

“Bringing together Dell and EMC in September 2016 gave us an opportunity to reflect on our progress and establish a core set of commitments that represent the best of both companies,” said Trisa Thompson, Chief Responsibility Officer at Dell in a statement. “We have a newfound energy as we think about the opportunity we have to put our combined portfolio, expertise, and resources to good work.”

The updated goals include further investment into STEM education and extending its flexible work program for legacy EMC team members and providing more employee resource groups. The company has also completed part of its American Business Act on Climate Pledge by planting one million trees.

Below are further highlights from the updates report, which marks the halfway mark since its conception to 2020.

Dell has offered expertise and technology for 2.3 million undeserved children directly and over 10 million people indirectly through strategic giving programs, reaching 59 per cent of Dell’s direct impact goal and 84 per cent of the indirect goal.

Since FY14, Dell employees provided over 3.3 million hours of community service in the areas in which they live and work. Dell’s goal is to provide 5 million cumulative hours of service by 2020.

Dell’s partnership, funding, and technology enables TGen to accelerate and improve treatment plans for cancer patients. By working with Dell, the increased computational and storage capacity has reduced the time it takes to sequence a genome from multiple weeks to six hours, logging over 1 million computational hours per month.

Dell offers 14 different employee resource groups (ERGs) to help instill an inclusive culture. As of December 2016, 23 per cent of team members are engaged in employee resource groups. Pride, Dell’s LGBT ERG is one of the fastest-growing ERGs.

Dell further expanded its flexible work programs to Dell EMC team members, encouraging eligible employees to work where, how, and when it is most productive for them. Dell’s goal is to increase global participation to 50 per cent by 2020.

Dell accomplished the initial 2020 goal of using 50 million pounds of sustainable materials in its products and adjusted the goal to use 100 million pounds of recycled-content plastic and other sustainable materials.

Dell began shipping the XPS 13 2-in-1 notebook in packaging made from ocean-bound plastics and made a public commitment to increase annual usage 10 times by 2025 as well as open source Dell’s supply chain to encourage broad use of ocean plastics by other companies.

Dell has recycled more than 10.5 million pounds of plastics from post-consumer electronics back into 91 new Dell products, all of which are available in Canada.

Dell has recovered 1.8 billion pounds of electronics, 88 per cent of the way towards its 2020 goal to recycle 2 billion pounds of used electronics. Canada contributes on average 9 million pounds annually.

You can read the full 2020 Legacy of Good report here.