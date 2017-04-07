young man hands holding credit card and using phone

CIBC unveils voice commands in mobile app to simplify navigation

Mandy Kovacs

Published: April 7th, 2017

A major bank in Canada is following the latest trend of voice-first applications.

CIBC has announced that voice commands are now supported in its mobile banking application, allowing customers to complete a variety of tasks and explore products or services with a simple verbal prompt.

The feature comes as the bank works to understand the needs and wants of its digital-first clients, says Aayaz Pira, senior vice president of CIBC Digital Retail & Business Banking.

“By adding voice commands, we’re deepening the mobile experience and laying the foundation to build a unique, personalized in-app search engine that will allow clients to verbally call up any past banking transaction on their mobile device,” he explains in an Apr. 3 press release.

CIBC customers can use the dictation feature “in a safe and secure mobile environment” to search and access banking tasks through “hands-free keyword search voice prompts.”

The shift to voice commands follows CIBC’s recently introduced Digital Cart, which is a mobile service customers can use to open a new deposit account, apply for overdraft protection, and secure a credit card all within CIBC’s mobile app and without having to go to a physical location — “a first to Canadian banking.”

For customers who want human interaction, Digital Cart allows them to book appointments through the app and continue their work at a banking centre. Users can also receive real-time recommendations based on their financial needs and qualifications.

“We are continually working to enhance mobile-driven solutions for our clients so they can access modern convenient banking, how and when they want,” Pira adds.


