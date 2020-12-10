Technicity GTA 2020: Leading the Charge – Orangeville

In 2019, the number of active Internet-of-Things devices reached more than 26 billion, and every second, 127 new IoT devices are connected to the web. By 2021, experts think there will be 35 billion IoT devices installed worldwide.

There are multiple factors contributing to an increasingly connected world, perhaps none more influential than the COVID-19 pandemic that’s shuttered brick and mortar businesses and ushered in the remote work era. The City of Orangeville was already in the midst of an impressive digital transformation, partnering with tech firm IRIS R&D Group to detect potholes on roads with smart cameras. Andrea McKinney, general manager of corporate services with the town of Orangeville, says the pandemic forced the municipality to think quick on its feet and address public concerns about public spaces and possible crowding.