Technicity GTA 2020: Leading the Charge: Markham

There were very few municipalities across Canada ready to adopt some of the software capabilities IBM was handing out on a silver platter during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. But The City of Markham was confident in its innovative chops and leveraged one of IBM’s unique AI solutions to build a virtual agent that can assist citizens during the pandemic. The city’s commissioner of corporate services Trinela Cane, points out that one of the tech giant’s local offices is in Markham, which certainly helped move things along quickly.

Watch their full story unfold in the video above.