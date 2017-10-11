Why Rittal’s data centre solutions are so trusted

Microsoft, HP, IBM, Cisco, TELUS, Dell, University of Waterloo are just some of the organizations that have chosen Rittal for high quality, reliable IT solutions.

Rittal IT products and solutions are particularly suitable for modern, high-density data centres, where ever greater loads and heat are generated in the server racks by blade servers.

As co-location providers pass costs on to their customers, Rittal’s highly energy efficient power and cooling solutions allow companies to remain competitive, by choosing from prefabricated modular data centres with ambient air cooling or retro-fit into existing building structures.

The largest OEM rack provider in the world, Rittal has extensive experience in providing a vast range of high quality racking to major customers in Canada and around the world. With 63 subsidiaries, insights developed from global intelligence and a proven track record, Rittal ensures an excellent result for data centres wherever they may be.

Rittal customizes IT solutions to individual applications. Organizations can select complete turnkey solutions for multiple megawatt facilities or simply opt for required racks to supplement their current infrastructure.

Rittal understands reliability and energy efficiency are top priorities – therefore it tailors CAPEX and OPEX according to specific data centre applications. Rittal’s data centre design can achieve a PUE as low as 1.1 depending on the location.

High quality German and North American-engineered designs ensure the market’s best data centre infrastructure. Rittal understands the critical importance of each data centre and promises a trusted business partnership. With decades of expertise and a golden track record for producing the world’s best IT enclosures, Rittal offers extensive experience, advice, service and design for IT Infrastructure requirements.

Here’s what some of Rittal’s leading customers are saying:

Microsoft EEC cuts energy consumption by 45% using Rittal IT Racks & LCP at the heart of installation

“The improved energy efficiency is a blessing for my budget.”

Michael Dillon, Principal Group Program Manager, Microsoft Enterprise Engineering Center

HP gets a seamless experience with Modular data centre solutions

“Rittal´s modular ‘lego-style’ system for IT Infrastructures fits perfectly with our own offerings and capabilities, helping to provide customers a simplified and seamless experience.”

Brian Whelan, WW Director Data Center Facilities, HPE

Rittal and IBM forge global alliance for professional data centres

“By harnessing the quality, reliability, and efficiency of IT infrastructure products from Rittal, IBM can offer its customers data centre solutions that meet the highest standards, including outstanding availability.”

Brian Farr, Director of Business Continuity and Resiliency Services, IBM Global Technology Services

Interested in learning more? Read about Rittal’s preconfigured, modular and scalable infrastructure at the Lefdal Mine Datacentre.