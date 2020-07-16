Tools for pandemics – Top-grade teleradiology solutions

There has been a great deal of focus during the coronavirus pandemic around “testing” — test kits and results, and whether hospitals and countries have been doing enough and accurate testing of their citizens. What is less frequently discussed is the technology medical staff have at their disposal as they provide care.

In an environment of fear and conjecture, with guesstimates and opinions coming in 24/7, it is easy to lose sight of the fact that people living in “the West” have access to excellent medical care. But what makes this care excellent? Certainly, the personnel (doctors, nurses, etc.) are a major part of it, but what about technology?

An important tool in the fight against COVID-19

In terms of tech, teleradiology has emerged during the COVID-19 crisis as a critical piece of the treatment puzzle. Teleradiology involves the transmission of a patient’s scan images from where they were scanned to a location where a radiologist is present.

The current pandemic lockdown is just one of a growing number of scenarios where the doctor is not in the same geographic location as the patient. In such situations, telemedicine, and specifically teleradiology, gives MDs the ability to access and analyze X-rays or CT scans of coronavirus patients.

Very early in the crisis physicians used CT scans to assess the probability that a patient was infected. Scans have also been used to track the progress of the virus in patients.

Teleradiology has advanced dramatically since its early introduction, but not all medical facilities have evolved their use of it. Outdated equipment still present medical professionals with difficulties.

For example, most consumer-grade monitors often fail to come up to the visual standards required for healthcare staff to make the right diagnoses for patients. The difference between medical-grade and non-medical grade can be the difference between making the right and the wrong call.

Quality and comfort

LG, a company that has a reputation for quality and innovation, offer teleradiology technology that responds to today’s requirements. Among the key features of its medical display solutions:

Grays and colours – The FDA-cleared LG Medical Display complies with DICOM Part 14 for optimal grayscale images. It also supports an exceptionally wide range of colors. This allows medical professionals to more accurately and confidently read X-ray, MRI, and CT scans. An IPS panel provides wide viewing angles and impressively clear images.

– The FDA-cleared LG Medical Display complies with DICOM Part 14 for optimal grayscale images. It also supports an exceptionally wide range of colors. This allows medical professionals to more accurately and confidently read X-ray, MRI, and CT scans. An IPS panel provides wide viewing angles and impressively clear images. Overall reliability – LG Medical Display measures the monitor’s backlit brightness stability, and automatically compensates for brightness fluctuations caused by aging. This means consistently stable images. Display can also be calibrated and maintained with software. LG’s 3MP Color Diagnostic Monitor (Model 21HK512D) has a built-in front sensor, which allows for automatic calibration.

– LG Medical Display measures the monitor’s backlit brightness stability, and automatically compensates for brightness fluctuations caused by aging. This means consistently stable images. Display can also be calibrated and maintained with software. LG’s 3MP Color Diagnostic Monitor (Model 21HK512D) has a built-in front sensor, which allows for automatic calibration. Eye comfort and ergonomics plus – At a time of unprecedented patient load, with some hospitals and staff having to work literally round the clock just to keep up, a poor-quality digital display can cause serious vision issues. LG Diagnostic Monitor has a sensor that detects ambient light, and optimized screen brightness to dramatically reduce eye strain. The Monitor is designed in such a way that staff can work comfortably for long periods of time, with less chance of becoming fatigued and/or suffering repetitive stress injuries.

Are you interested in making an investment in your staff and their patients that can reduce their risk of injury while at the same time helping make their diagnoses more accurate? Take a look at LG’s teleradiology solutions.