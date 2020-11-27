Follow Tweet This Facebook LinkedIn
Industry talking to customers What's this?

Rebooting the Office

Published: November 27th, 2020 By: IT World Canada Staff

Jabra

Employers face not only the challenge of developing a plan to safely reopen the office. They must also begin to reimagine the future of work in this new environment.

In short, it is time to “reboot” the office.

The reboot will affect everything, not just physical office space, but also technology,
people and policies. It is an opportunity to make the workplace better.

No one has all the answers in these uncertain times. Our goal is to raise key considerations and provide some insights to help as you enter this next phase of the crisis.

Deciding when (or whether) to reopen the office
When is the right time to start moving back to the office? Clearly, any consideration
is dependent on the health of the community and any local restrictions in place. But,
just because you can reopen, doesn’t necessarily mean you should.

Are you enjoying the report?

To finish reading, register here
and you can download the report to read at your leisure.

Tweet This Facebook LinkedIn google+

Comments are closed.