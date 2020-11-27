Industry talking to customers What's this? Rebooting the Office Published: November 27th, 2020 By: IT World Canada Staff Employers face not only the challenge of developing a plan to safely reopen the office. They must also begin to reimagine the future of work in this new environment.In short, it is time to “reboot” the office.The reboot will affect everything, not just physical office space, but also technology, people and policies. It is an opportunity to make the workplace better.No one has all the answers in these uncertain times. Our goal is to raise key considerations and provide some insights to help as you enter this next phase of the crisis.Deciding when (or whether) to reopen the office When is the right time to start moving back to the office? Clearly, any consideration is dependent on the health of the community and any local restrictions in place. But, just because you can reopen, doesn’t necessarily mean you should.Are you enjoying the report?To finish reading, register here and you can download the report to read at your leisure. Work from home Comments are closed. Follow Subscribe Resources CanadianCIO Digital Security CMO Digital CDN Magazine IT Salary Calculator LightningPR Webinars and Events Tech Research Partner Content IT World Canada Community About Us Contact Us Technology Videos IT News IT Blogs Mobility News Cloud Computing Technology Topics ITWC Talks ITWC Websites ITWC.ca Channel Daily News.com IT World Canada.com IT Business.ca Direction Informatique.com © 2020 IT World Canada