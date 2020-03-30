Introducing the HP Elite Dragonfly – an innovation promoting peace of mind

Only a short time ago, working from home was a nice alternative. Now, global events have made it the only alternative. As people around the world look to technology in order to do their jobs, the HP Elite Dragonfly is scoring top marks for delivering an exemplary user experience that comes with the freedom to work securely from any location.

Like other compact business convertibles, the Elite Dragonfly is designed for those on the move. Beyond that, there are few similarities when it comes to the portability, performance, security, durability and design of this unique cross between an enterprise laptop and a premium consumer ultrabook.

Portability is summed up in the Elite Dragonfly’s claim to fame as the world’s lightest compact business convertible. Weighing in at just under 1kg, thanks in part to its magnesium alloy chassis and reengineered keyboard, the Dragonfly is an Intel Athena certified, 2-in-1 laptop, with enterprise-grade durability and security. At only 1.61 centimetres in height, the case is too slim to accommodate a wired Ethernet port, but there’s a full-size HDMI port, an audio jack, two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports, a USB 3.1 port, a security cable slot, and a slot for the SIM card. Factor in the capabilities of Intel’s Wi-Fi 6 AX200 Module, and there’s an impressive capacity for connectivity.

Performance highlights begin with a high screen-to-body ratio and three, 360-degree rotating touchscreen display options, all of which support HP’s state-of-the-art stylus, a rechargeable pen that’s so intuitive it sends a proximity alert when the user leaves it behind. Sound and volume are also first rate, thanks to four high quality speakers, audio by Bang & Olufsen, and a noise cancellation algorithm that reduces microphone noise by 20 per cent by filtering out the sound of keystrokes. Battery life is also a major selling point. The standard is a 38Wh cell that provides up to 16 hours of power, but there’s also the option to switch to a heavier 56Wh cell with an estimated battery life of about 24 hours.

HP has an industry reputation for solutions that ensure the security of PCs and the Elite Dragonfly is a veritable showcase for best practices. Unlike traditional antivirus features, which sometimes don’t recognize novel breaches, HP Sure Sense uses AI to proactively identify and thwart new attacks before they happen. HP Sure Click provides the hardware-enforced security to protect against malicious attachments and websites, and self-healing BIOS defend against firmware attacks. Should malware manage to break down these defences, speedy automated recovery from any location is possible with HP Sure Recover with Embedded Reimaging Gen2.

For additional peace of mind, HP’s endpoint security controller supports Windows Hello facial recognition, biometric fingerprint authentication, and Intel Trusted Platform Module. Users who work in close proximity to others will also appreciate HP SureView, a privacy display option that makes it difficult to read the screen when viewed from the side. Privacy is maintained for the 720p webcam with a sliding shutter.

Clearly, it’s what’s inside that counts, but the exterior of the Elite Dragonfly merits some consideration. For one thing, the shiny metal shell is blue, and not just any blue, but an iridescent dragonfly blue with diamond cut accents. Then, there’s the design of the case itself, an attractive blend of high tech utilitarian and sophisticated luxe. While its beauty may only be skin deep, the Elite Dragonfly boasts MIL-STD-810G certification, a military specification assuring a product has passed a variety of tests and is capable of operating at high-altitudes and surviving moist conditions, extreme temperatures, and harsh vibrations.

Because HP users demonstrate a concern for protecting the planet, environmental friendliness is one of the company’s driving principals. True to this ethos, the Elite Dragonfly is the world’s first notebook made with ocean bound plastic material. More than 82% of all mechanical parts are made of recycled materials and the packaging for the outer box is made from 100 per cent sustainably sourced products.

For Cameron Allen, Manager, Product and Partner Management at CDW Canada, a leading provider of executive level technology solutions, it all adds up to innovation that enables freedom: freedom to work securely and experience content from anywhere; freedom to connect devices simply and easily; and freedom to live personal values and safeguard the planet.

“CDW is proud to be able to introduce the Elite Dragonfly to Canada,” says Allen. “From dedicated account managers and local field account executives, to solution architects and licensing specialists — we are entirely focused on solving business problems through technology. Our breadth and scale give customers access to technology products from over 350 brands, including a wide range of HP devices.”

Peace of mind is a fleeting commodity in troubled times. As communication moves more and more to our digital devices, the security and performance of these devices will be of paramount importance. Executive users looking for an ultra secure, lightweight mobile device will benefit from taking a closer look at the Elite Dragonfly.

Peace of mind is a fleeting commodity in troubled times. As communication moves more and more to our digital devices, the security and performance of these devices will be of paramount importance. Executive users looking for an ultra secure, lightweight mobile device will benefit from taking a closer look at the Elite Dragonfly.