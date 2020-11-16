How display solutions can drive collaboration and virtual engagement

By Deidre Deacon

The majority of businesses today are well entrenched in either a completely remote or hybrid workforce model. As these approaches continue to take shape, there is much more that can be done to improve the experience for increasingly mobile and geographically dispersed workers – starting with collaboration and content creation tools.

With a few savvy investments, the remote and hybrid workforce can be equipped with affordable productivity tools that create far more engaging virtual experiences than ever thought possible. Advanced collaboration display solutions include interactive and portable monitors that support video conferencing and broadcasting capabilities, content creation and ideation, advanced connectivity and secure user interfaces, and a wide range of ergonomic options.

Clear communication more important than ever

Regardless of the size of operations, the focus for business owners today is to empower their workers with tools that enable engaging, interactive and immersive experiences – whether it’s a virtual social gathering or employee town hall, a team brainstorming session spanning multiple geographic locations, an important customer presentation, or a high-level conference. A critical component to achieving virtual communications excellence, regardless of point of access, is interactive and video-enabled solutions with the power of real-time content delivery capabilities.

Display technology is an important starting point, as business owners and workers are spending countless hours in video conferences or working from a mix of virtual, mobile and multi-functional office settings. Yet selecting a display is far from being a one-size-fits-all approach.

Consider your options

Today’s options range from portable, high-resolution displays for the worker on-the-go, to ergonomic and curved monitors in a wide range of sizes and widths that can accommodate any home office scenario, to large format interactive and flat panel displays that enable enterprise-class, fully interactive conference room and virtual experiences.

ViewSonic’s ultra-slim portable monitors weigh less than 2 lbs. and are just over half an inch in thickness. With USB-C connectivity they can easily be plugged into any compatible smartphone, tablet or laptop for true productivity on the move. An ideal and versatile accessory when working in multiple locations, these monitors provide video, audio, data, and charging over a single cable. They are a simple and effective way to transform any surface into a clean and functional working space in under 30 seconds.

For workers in home-based offices, a single screen may be sufficient. However, dual-screen monitors are increasingly being used as they enable even greater productivity and multi-tasking functions. Alternatively, today’s ultra-wide curved monitors can be paired with screen-splitting software to provide a cohesive productivity solution.

For enterprise-class conferencing and connectivity, ViewSonic’s large format interactive flat panel displays with embedded whiteboard software elevate the virtual experience with ample screen sizes and features for broadcasting, ideation and interactive brainstorming sessions.

It’s clear that the hybrid work environment is here to stay. But that doesn’t mean having to forgo quality or taking a “make do” approach to collaborating with employees, partners and customers. The biggest mistake business owners can make is underestimating the impact of empowering virtual teams with collaboration, content creation and delivery tools. With the right display technology, no space is too small to be able to deliver real-time virtual experiences that pack a professional punch and foster a productive corporate culture.

