The rise of the fake commute, and why it’s good for your mental health – CNN

Previously a dreaded and malign part of a daily work routine, commuting has reclaimed a purpose during remote work. Housebound workers have found that they long for the downtime and mental separation that daily commute provided to them.

Mimicking the work route from the old normal can be a solution for those still struggling to draw a line between work and home, according to CNN. Enter the rise of the “fake commute,” wherein people replace that daily transition with walks, runs, bike rides, and more.

Here are two ways you can create a fake commute for yourself, thereby enabling yourself to process your responsibilities better, improve your mood and become motivated and more aware.

One, starting your own fake commute can be as simple as walking, running or biking for around the same time or mileage that your former trip to work took.

“People who segment do have better work-life balances,” said Kristen Shockley, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Georgia.

Two, you can even drive to your office building, stay in the car for a few minutes, then return home in time to start work. Yes, many people have been doing this and find it to be an absolute pleasure!

Nick Shepherd, a business development executive in Stockport, England, has been waking up earlier to “go for a wander and see the world wake up” since October. “I think people (think) that it’s nice to just wake up straight from your bed and go straight to your desk to work for the day,” he added, “but it makes such a difference having that time before work to yourself.”

