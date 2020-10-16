7 data science start-ups shaking up AI and analytics – Silicon Republic

From the start-up that wants to make machine learning accessible to everyone, to the one that’s using analytics to monitor and take early action against skin cancer, here are seven up-and-coming science start-ups making waves in AI and analytics.

Apheris is a Berlin-based AI start-up that was founded in 2019 by Robin Rohm and Michael Hoh, and aims to help companies run analytics on decentralized datasets.

Headquartered in Oregon, BigML was founded in 2011 with the goal of designing and building a platform that would make machine learning accessible to everyone.

Cinnamon AI

Tokyo-based Cinnamon AI was founded in 2012 and is now led by CEO and co-founder Miku Hirano. It has created an AI-powered document reader, Flex Scanner, that can automate data extraction from unstructured documents.

Dataiku is a New York-headquartered start-up that was founded in 2013. It has built a centralized data platform that supports businesses working with analytics at scale and enterprise AI.

Massachusetts-headquartered DataKitchen was co-founded by Christopher Bergh, Eric Estabrooks and Gil Benghiat in 2013. The company has built an end-to-end data-ops platform that automates the people, tools and environments in a data analytics organization.

DataRobot is a Boston-based business that has created AI technology and return-on-investment enablement services.

Skin Analytics is a UK start-up that was founded by Neil Daly in 2012. The start-up has developed and tested an AI platform that aims to detect skin cancer at an early stage.

