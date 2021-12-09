Thursday, December 9, 2021
Zayo announces network expansions in Toronto

Tom Li
Image source: deepblue4you via Getty

Zayo, a global network provider, plans on expanding its networks to better connect Toronto’s key industries.

The expansion will see Zayo pull 140 km of new fibre-optic cables throughout the Greater Toronto Area by the end of 2022, marking the beginning of a series of planned network development projects for the company.

In Toronto, the company already has a 2,100 km fibre-optic network linking more than 100 datacentres and 1,400 buildings.

“Zayo is helping usher in a new era for Canada’s fastest growing business and technology community,” said Toronto Mayor John Tory. “The Toronto Region relies on accessible, high-quality connectivity infrastructure to support our key sector needs. We appreciate our partnership with Zayo and look forward to the opportunities that these network expansion projects will bring to the Greater Toronto Area.”

The company’s key service is in providing mission-critical connectivity to enterprises. Its solutions include dark fiber, private data networks, dedicated internet access and datacentre connectivity. Zayo also owns 30 neutral datacentres to provide cloud access. Its target industries include healthcare, telecommunications, media, financial services, and government.

Recently, the company has also launched Shielded Internet Access, a single bundle that includes Zayo’s dedicated internet access, distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection and CloudLink private direct cloud nodes.

