SUBSCRIBE
50
0
Auto TechCompanies

Volkswagen Group choses Canada as location for first overseas factory for battery company

Samira Balsara
Oliver Blume, CEO Volkswagen Group; Thomas Schmall, Group Board Member Technology; François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. Source: (Volkswagen Group)

Volkswagen Group and PowerCo, its battery company, have chosen Canada for its first overseas battery cell factory.

Located in St. Thomas, Ontario, the plant will produce battery cells starting in 2027, Volkswagen Group said. 

The company launched PowerCo this past summer. Now PowerCo will be in charge of the global battery business. Volkswagen Group said in a press release that Canada offers ideal conditions, with local supply of raw materials and wide access to clean electricity. 

The factory in Canada is one of six that Volkswagen Group plans to build. This is all part of a broader global plan to cut battery costs in half. The company added that this move is “part of a larger plan that Volkswagen and PowerCo agreed upon with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government in August last year.”

The other factories will be located in Europe, and construction has already started at locations in Salzgitter, Germany, and Valencia, Spain. The Canadian location is the third factory, and the first in North America.

The company is calling this recent move in North America proof of its “ambitious growth strategy” on the continent. 

“Our North American strategy is a key priority in our 10-point-plan that we’ve laid out last year. With the decisions for cell production in Canada and a Scout site in South Carolina, we’re fast-forwarding the execution of our North American strategy,” said Oliver Blume, chief executive officer of Volkswagen Group.

More details on gigafactory St. Thomas will be revealed in the near future, the company says. 

François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, called this announcement a “true testament” to Canada’s skilled workforce and growing battery ecosystem. 

“VW’s decision to establish its first overseas gigafactory in Canada speaks to our country’s competitiveness when it comes to attracting major investments. It is also a vote of confidence in Canada as the green supplier of choice to the world. With Volkswagen and PowerCo, our government looks forward to working together towards a cleaner, more sustainable and resilient economy,” he said.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Samira Balsara
Samira Balsara
Samira is a writer for IT World Canada. She is currently pursuing a journalism degree at Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly known as Ryerson) and hopes to become a news anchor or write journalistic profiles. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
Government of Canada invests $13 million to bring high-speed internet in 6,400 homes in Eastern Ontario
Next article
Hashtag Trending Mar.14th- Regulators rush in to save failing banks, DOJ investigating AI and Australian researchers create electricity out of ‘thin-air’.

Related Tech News

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Featured Reads

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2023

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.