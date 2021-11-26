Saturday, November 27, 2021
SUBSCRIBE
27
0
CloudInfrastructureMobilityWireless & IoT

VMware and Mitacs collaborate on sustainable 6G development

Tom Li
Source: AnuchaCheechang | Getty Images

Cloud solutions provider VMware announced a partnership with Mitacs, a non-profit organization that connects industries with Canadian academia, to chart a path towards sustainable 6G in Canada.

The collaboration between the two will build a new research and innovation lab in Montreal, in partnership with IEEE Future Networks Initiative. There, VMware will partner with Canadian universities to advance sustainable grids, digital equity, and clean technology surrounding satellite, wireless, and cloud networks.

“This initiative will improve connectivity; enable local, national, and international research collaboration; and support the development of an innovation ecosystem that leverages local strengths,” said John Hepburn, chief executive officer of Mitacs.

Robust telecommunication networks need strong infrastructure backbones to support them. For 5G to operate at the higher radio frequencies called mmWave, operators must use a number of smaller cell towers placed closer together to ensure that the signals reach the users. The next generation 6G network will take this to a whole new level as it’s planned to transmit data on even higher frequencies between 95GHz and 3 THz (terahertz), delivering speeds of up to 1 terabyte per second (!!).

Canada’s population, with its high concentration in urban centres and low density elsewhere,  complicates network development efforts. Connecting rural and remote areas will require even more investment from operators across the network stack. As hardware demands continue to rise, so do their energy consumption and emissions. This initiative seeks to mitigate these issues.

“The path to 6G requires a fundamental rearchitecting of the Internet to an Open Grid – one that can be accessed from everywhere and brings immersive apps to everyone,” said Kit Colbert, chief technology officer of VMware, in the press release. “This calls for significant advancement of physical and digital systems through broad partnerships and true cross-sector collaboration. Our partnership with Mitacs aims to drive this advancement forward, keeping sustainability and digital equity at the heart of our work.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Tom Li
Tom Li
As an avid technology enthusiast, Tom loves to fix, break, and talk about electronics. Now he gets to write about them. Talk about a dream career.
Previous articleCyber Security Today, Week in Review for Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

Related Tech News

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

Recommended for you
Cloud

Tech Data to acquire Avnet in multi-billion dollar deal

Paolo Del Nibletto - 0