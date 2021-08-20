Videotron waives long-distance charges for calls to Haiti and Afghanistan

Canadian telecommunication company Videotron announced on Aug. 18 that it will be suspending long-distance charges for calls from Canada to Haiti and Afghanistan until Sept. 15, 2021.

The charges will be automatically cancelled for all residential, business and mobile accounts. Customers do not need to contact Videotron for the change to take effect.

Over the Aug. 14 weekend, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti killed nearly 2,200 people and injured more than 12,000. Over 7,000 homes were destroyed, leaving 30,000 families homeless.

The Taliban took over the Afghanistan government last week after the group occupied the country’s capital city Kabul as the U.S. withdraws its remaining forces from the region. The change in government has sparked chaos as Afghans rushed to flee the country.

