Videotron CEO Jean-Francois Pruneau to step down in June

Videotron chief executive officer Jean-Francois Pruneau announced his departure from his position after 20 years of service.

In the April 27 news release, Pruneau said that he’s looking to pursue his personal investment projects.

“I am leaving the organization in a good position and with a first-class team to count on as it continues its progress,” said Pruneau.

Pruneau joined Videotron in 2001. During his tenure, Pruneau acted as the chief financial officer of Quebecor before becoming Videotron’s CEO in 2019. Prior to Quebecor, Pruneau worked at the BCE treasury and Canadian National Railway. He also lectured at HEC Montreal from 1994 to 2003.

Pruneau will officially step down on June 4. His role will be replaced by Pierre Karl Péladeau, CEO of Quebecor Media, Videotron’s parent company, in a leadership merge. The press release said that this will improve the efficiency between the two organizations.

“I heartily thank Jean-François for his dedication to the company over the years,” said Péladeau. “With his strong leadership and business acumen, he has made a vital contribution to the development of our business plan and the solidity of our company. I wish him every success in this new chapter of his life.”