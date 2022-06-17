Uber lets you reserve a ride from airports 30 days in advance

Now that travel has largely returned to normal, Uber has decided it’s a good time to expand the availability of its Reserve at Airports feature, and two Canadian airports are on the list!

Starting on June 16, Uber’s Reserve at Airports feature will be offered at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and the Montréal–Trudeau International Airport (YUL).

First announced in October 2021, Uber Reserve at Airports lets riders schedule rides from the airport 30 days in advance, saving the long wait for a ride at the curb. The feature also tracks the flight and automatically adjusts the reservation time based on the flight information. Moreover, the driver will wait for 60 minutes at no additional charge, so there’s no rush to make a beeline to the passenger pickup area, which the rider can also specify.

Note that the service only accommodates trips from the airport to another location and not vice versa.

In addition to the two Canadian airports, the service has also landed at McCarran International (LAS) in Las Vegas, Los Angeles International (LAX) in Los Angeles, San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, as well as airports in Paris, Rome, Bologna, Cape Town and others.

Premium service means a premium rate; Reserve at Airports is only available for the more expensive Uber Premier, Uber Premier SUV, Uber Black and Uber Black SUV services.

The service can be arranged through the Uber mobile apps for Android and iOS.