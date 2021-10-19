Thursday, October 21, 2021
Trend Micro launches Cloud One cloud security platform in Canada

Pragya Sehgal
Source: marchmeena29 | Getty Images

Global cybersecurity firm Trend Micro yesterday announced the launch of its Cloud One regional datacentre in Canada to help its Canadian clients uphold data residency, safeguard data privacy and reduce the risk of a security breach. 

Hosted in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Canada (Central) Region, the software as a service (SaaS)-based security framework Cloud One is Trend Micro’s flagship platform aimed at protecting servers, resources, and applications in the cloud for its Canadian clients. 

“In 2017, Trend Micro acquired Montréal-based Immunio’s App Protection technology to build what is known today as Trend Micro Cloud One Application Security. The Trend Micro Cloud One AWS data center service will help simplify cloud security for our vast clientele – especially in BFSI, government and other regulated sectors,” said Marcia Sequeira, country manager for Trend Micro Canada, in an Oct. 18 press release. 

The all-in-one cloud security platform provides Trend Micro’s customers with unified security for hybrid cloud, eliminating the cost of deploying multiple point solutions while achieving consistent security across physical, virtual, cloud and container environments. The general availability of the datacentre service on AWS Canada means Trend Micro’s Canadian customers can choose to have their Cloud One account and security data hosted in Canada to meet their data sovereignty requirements. 

All Trend Micro Cloud One regions can be used and accessed globally by any customer, and can be used to protect assets globally, the company explained, although accounts are restricted to a single region. 

“Customers want cloud solutions and services that meet Canada’s Data Residency Laws. We look forward to growing our strategic collaboration with Trend Micro”, said Maria Ellis, public sector partner lead for AWS Canada. 

Apart from Canada, the currently available regions for Trend Micro Cloud One include the U.S., U.K., India, Japan, Germany, Australia and Singapore. 

