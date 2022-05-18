Toronto high school team wins 2022 CyberTitan cybersecurity competition

A six-member team from a Toronto high school has won the fifth annual CyberTitan cybersecurity competition for students from Canadian middle and high schools.

The winning team from William Lyon Mackenzie Collegiate Institute, called Unavailable For Legal Reasons, scored top points in the simulation test, it was announced Wednesday afternoon at an online ceremony.

A six-person team called Art Academy, also from Mackenzie, placed second.

A four-person team called 6ixside Tech, from Toronto’s Earl Haig Secondary School, was named Defender of the Year for the way it performed, and also placed third overall in scoring.

Of the 130 teams that entered the problem-solving competition last fall, 11 made the final: four from Western Canada, four from Eastern Canada, the top middle school team, and year two all-female wildcard teams.

The five-and-a-half-hour competition, which took place Monday, saw teams of between four and six members competing against the clock to perform a number of functions, including installing security patches, escalating access privileges for some users, and reducing access for others, setting Windows group policy object rules, looking for and removing malicious software, and doing regular operating system hardening. Successfully completing each task earned points, with the winning team having the most points.

This year, students were placed in an imaginary mission control centre that linked to a manned station on the moon.

As in the previous two years of the competition, teams competed virtually because of the pandemic.

Each member of the winning team receives a $1,000 Amazon gift card. The team will also get a one-hour mentorship session with cyber staff from KPMG Canada. The second-place team members each received a $500 Amazon gift card, while the third-place team members each received a $250 Amazon card.

For the second year, the online environment was provided by Ottawa’s Field Effect and its cyber range simulator. The company also created the tests.

“I’m super-impressed with the amount they [the participants] actually know at this young age,” Noel Murphy, the company’s director of simulation technology, said in an interview, “and I hope they will continue down this path. We have a university-college level co-op program here and I’m hoping that some of the students that are graduating this year will apply next summer to work here. I’m excited for what they can bring to the table already just with what they’ve been self-taught, let alone what they can learn from real professionals.”

“There is a huge shortage of cybersecurity professionals in the world — Canada is no different — and the only way to overcome that shortage is by getting youngsters interested in cybersecurity. They don’t have to have a cybersecurity background. We have a number of people at Field Effect who do not have a cybersecurity or IT background but have landed a cybersecurity job here.”

The 11 teams that made the final were