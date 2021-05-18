Wednesday, May 19, 2021
More
    SUBSCRIBE
    HomeInfrastructure
    InfrastructureMobilityWireless & IoT

    Telus to invest $17 billion in Ontario’s network through 2024

    Tom Li
    Tom Li
    225
    0
    Cell tower standing alone against clouds
    © IT World Canada

    Telus announced an additional $17 billion investment in Ontario’s network infrastructure over the next three years.

    The new fund announced on May 17 is more than a third of what the company invested in Ontario between 2000 and 2020. The money will go towards expanding Telus’ 5G network in 24 communities across the province using the company’s current spectrum holdings.

    On the same day, Telus also announced a $9 billion investment in Quebec in parallel to its investment in Ontario. Additionally, Telus is looking to hire 10,000 Ontarians and 8,000 Quebecers in construction, engineering, and other relevant roles through 2024.

    Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development said that this investment will capitalize on Ontario’s workforce in tech, manufacturing, and construction.

    In 2019, the company paid CA$931 million for 12 licenses in the 600MHz 5G spectrum auction. These licenses will allow Telus to deliver 5G cell service over the 600MHz band to 19.8 million Canadians. Telus will also compete against Bell and Rogers in the 3,500MHz mid-band spectrum auction that will begin on June 15, 2021.

    600MHz 5G spectrum auction results breakdown
    600MHz 5G spectrum auction results. Source: Government of Canada

    Heralded as the network for everything, 5G will be used to connect IoT devices, smartphones, and provide high-speed internet to remote areas. Telus expects 5G to create 250,000 jobs and contribute $150 billion to the Canadian economy over the next 20 years.

    Would you recommend this article?

    0
    0

    Share

    Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
    We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

    Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
    Tom Li
    Tom Li
    As an avid technology enthusiast, Tom loves to fix, break, and talk about electronics. Now he gets to writes about them. Talk about a dream career.
    Previous articleVisa Canada announces winners of IFundWomen grant program
    Next articleCanada shines on the world stage during SAS Global Forum

    Related Tech News

    Popular Stories This Week

    ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

    FOLLOW US

    © 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

    Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

    MORE STORIES
    Infrastructure

    Portals top of mind for two Sapphire attendees

    Patricia Pickett - 0