TELUS invests C$65.5 billion to increase connectivity in Ontario and Western Canada

TELUS announced three key investments totalling C$65.5 billion today: C$19 billion in Alberta, C$18.5 billion in British Columbia and C$28 billion in Ontario.

These investments are aimed at building and developing network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum across the above-mentioned provinces over the next five years.

Today’s announcements are part of TELUS’s pledge to invest C$81 billion across Canada by 2027.

Since 2000, the company has invested more than C$57 billion in AB, C$59 billion in BC and C$62 billion in ON. Over C$200 billion has been invested nationally.

These investments, TELUS’ chief executive officer Darren Entwistle said, “will further amplify the superiority of our world-leading wireless and PureFibre networks, enabling vital connectivity for millions of citizens.”

The company also recapped some of its other activities in the three provinces: