Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Telus Health expands virtual care offerings with acquisition of Sprout Wellness Solutions

Pragya Sehgal

Telus Health, the wellness and medical division of Telus, today announced it has acquired Sprout Wellness Solutions, a Toronto-based holistic digital health and wellness solution provider. 

Telus has been an investor in Sprout since 2015. Designed to educate, engage, and inspire people to improve their health through behaviour change, Sprout’s virtual healthcare solution will be available as part of the Telus Health suite of services for Canadian employers to enable their employees to use through their benefit plans.

While Sprout Wellness Solutions will continue to be available for all its current customers, Telus says over the coming months, it will be integrated into Telus Health’s Virtual Care service and made available as a value-added solution to clients nationally in English and French.

Built using machine learning and cognitive behavioural science, the Sprout platform encourages, measures, and rewards healthy behaviours through real-time health risk assessment, wearable device integrations and activity tracking, engaging health and wellness content, dynamic goals, gamified challenges, and more. 

“We know preventative health practices can play a major role in reducing one’s chances of developing several chronic diseases, and services that allow users to be proactive about their health are an important component of an effective care plan,” said Daniel Martz, vice president, virtual care, Telus Health. “For more than a decade, Sprout has contributed to improving people’s health and wellness and we are pleased to add it to our full suite of virtual health services to continue helping businesses support the health and wellness of every employee.”

Employers can learn how Sprout can improve the health and well-being of their employees when added to their benefits plans by visiting here.

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
