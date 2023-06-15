TELUS, ÉTS and iBwave team up to re-imagine deployment of 5G

Telus announced today that it is partnering with École de Technologie Supérieure (ÉTS) and Montreal-based telecom software provider, iBwave to re-imagine how wireless networks inside buildings are designed and deployed as part of large architecture and construction projects.

“This agreement with ÉTS and iBwave allows us to use technology to connect Montreal’s businesses, universities and creative minds to stimulate innovation and the digital transformation of the construction industry,” explained Nazim Benhadid, senior vice-president at TELUS.

Specifically, the partnership will see the three companies explore the concept of Building Information Modelling (BIM), which centralizes all of a project’s data and a building’s characteristics in a single 3D digital representation to improve collaboration between various stakeholders, reduce errors, and facilitate decision-making.

The BIM concept also allows telecom providers to more accurately predict wireless service performance and to plan for 5G network deployment by taking into account the impact that the design of an office or hospital building, for instance, has on mobile signals.

The research will be done at a new 5G laboratory at ÉTS, which will be developed as part of this agreement and which TELUS says will serve as a meeting place for researchers, students, and companies.

“The research done in the 5G lab at ÉTS will support innovation to optimize network performance at important sites like universities and healthcare centres,” added Benhadid. “Ultimately, improved connectivity means that schools will be able to use the latest immersive technologies to help students learn, business operations will be more energy-efficient, and healthcare professionals will be able to communicate more effectively.”

Today’s announcement is part of TELUS’ nearly C$30 million in investments in Montreal in 2023 to deploy and update its 5G and optical fibre networks in the city.