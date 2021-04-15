Home Infrastructure
Telus and Quebec government announce $30 million internet expansion project

Tom Li
cell tower silhouette against a sunset

Telus and the Quebec government announced a joint $30 million investment to expand high-speed internet access for residents in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

With this new investment unveiled on April 14, Telus says 22,000 more families and businesses in nearly 35 communities will gain access to high-speed fibre optics internet. The telco hopes to connect 99 per cent of residents in its service region with fibre optic internet by September 2022.

Additionally, the company underscored that it’s still focused on deploying its 5G wireless networks in both urban and rural Quebec regions, which promises a download speed of up to 1.7 Gbps, according to a news release.

“To date, 93 per cent of businesses and families in the area we serve have access to our PureFibre network,” said Marie-Christine D’Amours, vice-president of Telus consumer solutions for Quebec. “We’re also especially proud to deploy our 5G technology in both large urban centres and remote communities.”

The company made several network expansion announcements this month. Last week, Telus also announced a CA$2 million network investment for the Mékinac and des Chenaux RCMs, also in Quebec.

In the same release, Telus noted that it has filed other proposals for the CRTC’s Universal Broadband Fund announced last year. Since 2013, Telus has invested CA$300 million to develop its fibre network in Quebec and has received CA$72 million from the government to support the project.

As an avid technology enthusiast, Tom loves to fix, break, and talk about electronics. Now he gets to writes about them. Talk about a dream career.
