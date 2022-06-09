Wednesday, June 8, 2022
5
0
TekSavvy Unified Communications service now available nationally

Tom Li
Hand picking up telephone
Photo by PeopleImages via GettyImages.ca

Ontario-based independent internet service provider (ISP) TekSavvy announced that its Unified Communications solution, a service that bundles multiple business communication services into a single package, is now available nationally.

TekSavvy’s Unified Communications service combines voice calling, video conferencing and instant messaging into a single scalable package. The service is also configurable; customers can add features such as call handling, auto-attendants, audio and video conferencing services, as required by their workflow.

The service also includes enhanced security and access to TekSavvy’s Technical Assistance Centre (TAC) for when troubles arise.

“Bringing enterprise-class solutions to small to medium businesses speaks to our mission as a technology company,” said Charlie Burns, TekSavvy chief technology officer. “The growth and success of our customers drive the vision and innovation that motivate our teams.”

Tom Li
Tom Li
Tom Li is a telecommunications and consumer hardware reporter at IT World Canada.
