TekSavvy Unified Communications service now available nationally

Ontario-based independent internet service provider (ISP) TekSavvy announced that its Unified Communications solution, a service that bundles multiple business communication services into a single package, is now available nationally.

TekSavvy’s Unified Communications service combines voice calling, video conferencing and instant messaging into a single scalable package. The service is also configurable; customers can add features such as call handling, auto-attendants, audio and video conferencing services, as required by their workflow.

The service also includes enhanced security and access to TekSavvy’s Technical Assistance Centre (TAC) for when troubles arise.

“Bringing enterprise-class solutions to small to medium businesses speaks to our mission as a technology company,” said Charlie Burns, TekSavvy chief technology officer. “The growth and success of our customers drive the vision and innovation that motivate our teams.”