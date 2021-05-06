TCL throws in a free TV with the TCL 20 Pro 5G smartphone

Consumer electronic manufacturers often gift bonus items with purchases, especially when they’re trying to break into the market. While we don’t normally cover promotions, TCL‘s free TV offer is hard to pass up.

Between May 6 to May 20, TCL is bundling select orders of the TCL 20 Pro 5G smartphone with a 55-inch 4K TV valued at CA$550. The phone itself costs CA$750 MSRP. Participating partners include Bell, Virgin, Source, Telus, Koodo, Rogers, Fido, and Videotron.

The TV is a TCL 55S434-CA and belongs in TCL’s midrange 4-Series TV family. It sports a 4K resolution, HDR10 support, and comes with Google Chromecast built-in. Find its full specs chart here.

TCL recently launched its 20 series smartphones to contend in the midrange smartphone market. The 20 Pro 5G is the highest end of the three new devices released, coming with quad-cameras, AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 750G SoC, and 6 GB of memory for CA$750.