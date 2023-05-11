SUBSCRIBE
14
0
Communications & TelecomCompanies

Starlink Canada is the fastest satellite provider in North America: Ookla report

Ashee Pamma

New speedtest data from Ookla shows that SpaceX Starlink in Canada is the fastest satellite provider in mainland North America.

This comes as the company expedited major upgrades in its satellite array and launched another 46 next gen satellites on Apr. 27.

Ookla’s analysis looked at year-over-year data from HughesNet, SpaceX’s Starlink, and Viasat in North America, South America, and the Caribbean, as well as new Starlink markets.

According to the report, Starlink in Canada had the fastest download speed among satellite providers in North America in Q1 2023, at 93.97 Mbps. This was about 40 per cent faster than the runner-up, which was Starlink in the U.S..

Starlink in Canada also achieved the fastest satellite upload speed, at 9.60 Mbps, followed by Starlink in Mexico (8.47 Mbps) and the U.S. (7.74 Mbps).

Source: Ookla report- Starlink performance in North America in Q4 2022-Q1 2023

However Starlink, followed by Viasat and HughesNet, continues to trail behind all fixed broadband providers.

The U.S, where Starlink has many more users, saw a 13 Mbps increase during Q4 2022 and Q1 2023, yet recorded a 24 Mbps decrease year-over-year.

Canada also saw a minor decrease in download speed from Q1 2022 to Q1 2023, but surged by 28 Mbps over the past two quarters.

Starlink performance in Canada, U.S., Chile and Mexico, from Q1 2022 to Q1 2023

Further, the report revealed that Starlink is most popular among rural users who often don’t have many good — if any — internet options, the report read.

Nonetheless Starlink is set to face stronger competition as more satellite projects are seeing the light of day. Some include:

Project Kuiper, Amazon’s Low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network. After the project got greenlit by the FCC, Amazon showcased consumer terminals, with models to deliver 100 Mbps and 400 Mbps for consumers and businesses, and 1 Gbps models for enterprises, government, and telecommunications applications that require even more bandwidth.

Viasat-3 arrays, which aims to provide 1 Terabit per second (Tbps) of network capacity on each satellite. With two more satellites, Viasat could allow its users to experience 100+ Mbps connections

EU’s multi-orbit, €6 billion constellation plan, which includes GEO ( Geostationary equatorial orbit), MEO (Medium Earth orbit), and LEO arrays, and which will offer connectivity to all EU citizens.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
Fake websites impersonating link to ChatGPT pose high risk: Check Point Research

Related Tech News

Tech Jobs

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Tech Companies Hiring Right Now

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2023

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.