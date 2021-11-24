SaskTel advances smart city initiatives with IoT provider eleven-x

Saskatchewan-based telecommunication provider SaskTel has extended its partnership with Internet-of-Things (IoT) provider eleven-x to build smart cities faster.

Under the extended partnership, eleven-x will continue to deploy its IoT sensors on SaskTel’s LoRaWAN network, a lower power security-focused alternative to cellular networks, to increase access to services for city residents, as well as to ease maintenance of environmental and civil infrastructures in Saskatchewan.

LoRaWAN, or Long Range wide-area network, is a system architecture that describes the full communication stack from the protocol to the endpoint. LoRa networks implement security at both the application and network layer. Their enhanced security is a key reason for their popularity with IoT devices.

“Expanding this partnership is a major step in creating efficient and connected cities and will lead to superior social and financial outcomes for communities,” said Dan Mathers, chief executive officer of eleven-x, in the press release.

According to the company, eleven-x’s battery-powered sensors can last for more than 10 years and assist in industries such as waste management, asset tracking, water metering and indoor air quality monitoring. Saskatchewan cities currently participating in the solution pilot include Regina, Saskatoon, Meadow Lake, Melfort and Moose Jaw. Data analytics and device management functions can be integrated into city-built data platforms and customized dashboards.

The agreement will run for multiple years. SaskTel noted that the solutions are “near implementation.” The publication has reached out to eleven-x for comments and will update the article once it receives a reply.