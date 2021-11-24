Wednesday, November 24, 2021
SUBSCRIBE
63
0
InfrastructureWireless & IoT

SaskTel advances smart city initiatives with IoT provider eleven-x

Tom Li

Saskatchewan-based telecommunication provider SaskTel has extended its partnership with Internet-of-Things (IoT) provider eleven-x to build smart cities faster.

Under the extended partnership, eleven-x will continue to deploy its IoT sensors on SaskTel’s LoRaWAN network, a lower power security-focused alternative to cellular networks, to increase access to services for city residents, as well as to ease maintenance of environmental and civil infrastructures in Saskatchewan.

LoRaWAN, or Long Range wide-area network, is a system architecture that describes the full communication stack from the protocol to the endpoint. LoRa networks implement security at both the application and network layer. Their enhanced security is a key reason for their popularity with IoT devices.

“Expanding this partnership is a major step in creating efficient and connected cities and will lead to superior social and financial outcomes for communities,” said Dan Mathers, chief executive officer of eleven-x, in the press release.

According to the company, eleven-x’s battery-powered sensors can last for more than 10 years and assist in industries such as waste management, asset tracking, water metering and indoor air quality monitoring. Saskatchewan cities currently participating in the solution pilot include Regina, Saskatoon, Meadow Lake, Melfort and Moose Jaw. Data analytics and device management functions can be integrated into city-built data platforms and customized dashboards.

The agreement will run for multiple years. SaskTel noted that the solutions are “near implementation.” The publication has reached out to eleven-x for comments and will update the article once it receives a reply.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Tom Li
Tom Li
As an avid technology enthusiast, Tom loves to fix, break, and talk about electronics. Now he gets to write about them. Talk about a dream career.
Previous articleCyber Security Today, Nov. 24, 2021 – A new Windows zero-day bug is found, a cybersecurity support program for Canadian teachers and students and a holiday warning from the FBI
Next articleHow SMBs are using technology to turn crisis into opportunity

Related Tech News

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

Recommended for you
Infrastructure

6 areas to watch following a CRM rollout

David Taber - 0