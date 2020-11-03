Saskatchewan Polytechnic continues dealing with cyber ‘incident’

Saskatchewan’s leading technical institute continued late Monday to deal with what it calls a “cybersecurity incident” that has knocked its main website offline and forced the closing of on-campus and online classes.

“We are making progress on safely restoring operating platforms and online services,” Larry Rosia, CEO of Saskatchewan Polytechnic said in a statement.

There is no reason to believe any personal information has been compromised at this point, a news release added.

The statement gave no detail about the type of incident. However, Swift Current online, a news site, says it has been told by sources it was a ransomware attack that started Sunday. Swift Current is 244 km west of Regina, the provincial capital.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic has campuses in Regina, Moose Jaw, Prince Albert and Saskatoon serving about 14,000 full-time students with 150 programs including applied/visual media, aviation, business, community/human services, engineering technology, health services and industrial trades.

Emailed questions to the communications department about when the incident started, the type of incident and how it started weren’t answered. The statement says nothing about when classes will resume, but Global News said it has been told classes won’t resume until Thursday.

The statement said the Sask Poly’s first priority is to restore the online learning system. As of Monday evening, the Kaltura video platform and Zoom conferencing systems had been restored, as well as Microsoft Outlook and Office.

IT staff are also installing “adaptive, next-generation antivirus and endpoint detection and response software,” the statement read.

