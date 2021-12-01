Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Samsung to open new regional office in Saskatchewan

Tom Li
A cell tower stands against a blue sky
Kuzumik-A via Getty

Samsung plans to open a new regional office in Regina, Saskatchewan to support SaskTel’s 5G network rollout.

The office, located in downtown Regina, looks to establish a local contact point between the two companies. Samsung expects to have full tenancy of the new office by the end of Q1, 2022. The location will offer career opportunities to new graduates and offer co-op placements in collaboration with universities in Saskatchewan, Samsung Canada told the publication in an email statement.

SaskTel plans to begin deploying its 5G network in Regina and Saskatoon by the end of 2021 and expand the coverage through 2022. The company announced last year that it has committed CA$1.6 billion to bolster its networks through 2025. It purchased 68 licenses in the 3500 MHz mid-band spectrum auction for $145 million .

In a press release, SaskTel chief-executive officer Doug Burnett said the new office will help the two companies explore more opportunities that will benefit the Saskatchewan people and the economy.

In March 2021, SaskTel selected Samsung as the sole technology supplier for its 5G network. Their partnership will see SaskTel use Samsung gear in its radio-access and core networks, as well as using its various network management and software technologies.

Samsung has established a foothold in Canada as one of the nation’s key network equipment providers. Besides SaskTel, the South Korean company has inked supplier agreements with Quebecor’s Videotron in 2019 and Telus in 2020.

