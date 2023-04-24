Samsung and FSC Canada partner to help protect and preserve Canadian forests

To celebrate Earth Month, Samsung Canada has teamed up with the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) Canada to launch a new fundraising campaign in support of FSC Canada’s mission to protect healthy forests in Canada.

Throughout April, Samsung Canada will donate $1 to FSC Canada, up to a maximum C$10,000, for every purchase made in-store and online at Samsung.com.

Samsung Canada and Forest Stewardship Council® Canada are teaming up to help protect and preserve Canadian forests. Learn how you can get involved here: https://t.co/wGQqSumF3U pic.twitter.com/XnEbZTgrXp — Samsung Canada (@SamsungCanada) April 13, 2023

FSC is a registered charity that operates through a network of national offices to promote responsible forest management worldwide.

In addition, through the month of June this year, for each review that Canadians leave on Samsung’s website, Samsung will donate an additional C$10 to FSC Canada, up to a maximum C$6,000.

The money raised through this partnership will go towards FSC Canada’s goal of supporting zero deforestation and safeguarding ancient, endangered forests.

Other Samsung eco initiatives

Samsung has used over 220,000 tonnes of recycled plastic in its products globally since 2009. According to the company, progress has being made to double that number by 2030.

Samsung has also made a global commitment to achieve zero waste to landfills and reduce its e-waste by 2025, as well as achieve net zero direct and indirect carbon emissions by 2050.

“At Samsung Canada, we recognize the responsibility we share to help protect our environment and try to create a more sustainable future for all,” said Jennifer Groh, senior director, corporate citizenship and communications, Samsung Canada. “Together with FSC Canada, we are helping to create and preserve healthy and resilient forests.”