Russia says REvil gang arrested, infrastructure ‘liquidated’

The REvil ransomware gang may have suffered a fatal blow if reports from Russia are accurate.

The Interfax news agency quoted Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) today saying members of the gang, also known by some researchers as Sodinikibi, have been charged, and its infrastructure “liquidated.”

“The FSB of Russia has established the full composition of the REvil criminal community and the involvement of its members in the illegal circulation of means of payment, and documentation of illegal activities has been carried out,” the intelligence service was quoted as saying.

The arrests came as the result of “the appeal of the competent U.S. authorities, who reported the leader of the criminal community and his involvement in encroachments on the information resources of foreign high-tech companies by introducing malicious software, encrypting information and extorting money for its decryption,” the FSB was quoted as saying.

The arrests come as the United Nations is preparing to start a three-year discussion Monday on a possible cybercrime treaty. They also come seven months after U.S. president Joe Biden urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to crack down on cyber hackers based in his country.

Interfax said the equivalent of over US$5 million was seized at the residences of 14 members of the hacker group, as well as computer equipment, crypto wallets and 20 premium cars.

A ransomware-as-a-service operation that runs through affiliates who do the initial hacking, REvil has been under sustained international pressure since its attack last year on Kaseya. The gang’s ransomware payment site disappeared in July, only to re-emerge in September. But the following month REvil was itself hacked and forced offline this week by a multi-country operation, according to a Reuters report.

Commenting on the early report, Brett Callow, a British Columbia-based threat analyst at Emisoft, said that at this point, it’s unclear whether Russia really intends to crack down on ransomware, or whether they simply detained the members of a non-operational outfit in an attempt to alleviate international pressure. “No matter,” he added, “this is a win, as other cybercriminals will invariably be concerned about the potential consequences, especially those who’ve had previous dealings with REvil. They’ll be wondering how badly the operation was compromised, and whether their doors’ could be next to be kicked in.”

Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42 threat intelligence team last summer called REvil “one of the world’s most notorious ransomware operators. In just the past month, it extracted a US$11 million payment from the U.S. subsidiary of the world’s largest meatpacking company based in Brazil (JDS), demanded US$5 million from a Brazilian medical diagnostics company and launched a large-scale attack on dozens, perhaps hundreds, of companies that use IT management software from Kaseya VSA.”

REvil was seen to be working with a ransomware group known as GandCrab in 2018. At the time, Unit 42 said, they were mostly focused on distributing ransomware through malvertising and exploit kits, which are malicious advertisements and malware tools that hackers use to infect victims through drive-by downloads when they visit a malicious website. Then they morphed into REvil.

