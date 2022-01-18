Rogers to invest nearly $200 million to bring pure fibre to New Brunswick 

Rogers today announced it will invest close to $200 million to upgrade its network in New Brunswick to provide 100 per cent pure fibre to up to 314,000 homes and businesses in the province, starting in the communities of Dieppe, Moncton, Riverview and Shediac.

Also the first to bring 5G services to New Brunswick, Rogers says pure fibre will provide New Brunswickers with access to Rogers services including Ignite Internet in the coming months, with download and upload speeds up to 1.5 Gigabits per second. Residents and businesses across the aforementioned cities will be able to access Ignite Internet, Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream – powered by 100 per cent pure fibre.

Pure fibre is a high-performance network technology that enables blazing speeds to deliver a faster, richer, and more responsive online experience that will support even more devices and services, from advance gaming to smart home technology, to virtual support and the most demanding business operations, explains Rogers.

“It is important that we continue to invest in our communities to ensure that customers have access to faster and more reliable service than ever, especially as technology continues to evolve and the world becomes more connected,” Matt MacLellan, president, Atlantic Region, Rogers Communications, noted in a press release. “We are excited to bring 100 per cent pure fibre to New Brunswick and give residents and business owners access to the network of the future.”

In addition, Rogers is investing close to $3 million in expanding its fibre network in New Brunswick through builds along Route 490, near McQuade and in the community of Ludlow. And through a joint investment of over $2.3 million with the CRTC’s Broadband Fund, Rogers says it will bring its fibre-powered network to the Storeytown area and the Village of Doaktown, New Brunswick.

Moreover, the company was recognized today by Ookla as Canada’s most consistent national wireless and broadband provider, sustaining this top ranking for the sixth successive quarter. It was again named the fastest fixed broadband service in Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador, and in the cities of Toronto, London, and Ottawa.

“We are proud that Ookla continues to recognize our network excellence,” said Jorge Fernandes, chief technology officer at Rogers Communications. “We have built incredible momentum through our network investments and as we mark two years since beginning our 5G rollout, our Rogers team will continue to deliver world-class network connectivity to our customers when they need it most.”

The ranking comes as part of Ookla’s Global Market Index for Q4 2021, which measures fixed and wireless network performance across Canada. Beyond consistency, Rogers was recognized for the strength of its wireline and wireless networks across several categories.