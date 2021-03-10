Rogers expands eligibility for low-cost internet program

Rogers today expanded the eligibility of its affordable internet access program to include Canadians enrolled in Ontario Works, the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP), and Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS).

The announcement builds upon Rogers’ Connected for Success program. Through Connected for Success, Rogers brings low-cost internet access to eligible residents in Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland with various partners. The program promises affordable and reliable internet for subsidized tenants, seniors, struggling families and those with disabilities.

Rogers says that Connected for Success has connected more than 30,000 households.

The program currently offers three service tiers:

25mbps download for $9.99 per month

75mbps download for $24.99 per month

150mbps download for $34.99 per month

Rogers is planning on introducing a 50mbps download plan for $14.99 per month this spring. All plans include unlimited data.

To qualify, applicants need to prove their enrollment in an approved government financial assistance program. If they satisfy the criteria and are located in the eligible region, a Rogers customer support agent will contact the applicant and determine the speed and cost of a plan.

Connected for Success offers a more relaxed application process. It omits a credit check and waives the modem rental and installation fee.

“For an isolated senior trying to book their vaccine, a mom reaching out for crisis counselling or a furloughed worker trying to re-enter the workforce, digital access is no longer a luxury – it’s a necessity,” said Daniele Zanotti, president of United Way Greater Toronto, in the March 10 news release.

Application instructions can be found here.

