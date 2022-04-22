Rogers announces 2.5Gbps internet as a free upgrade to some customers

The fast gets faster: On the heels of its 8Gbps internet plan coming this summer, Rogers has released another subscription tier to its Ignite Internet, this time clocking in at 2.5Gbps, just a hair shy of the 3Gbps internet package Bell recently announced.

The connection is symmetrical, meaning that the bandwidth applies to both upload and download.

Even better: this new plan is a free upgrade for those already subscribed to Rogers’ 1.5Gbps Ignite internet.

“Our Ignite Internet packages and bundles, with even faster download and upload speeds, mean that customers can enjoy a more reliable, responsive connection for streaming music or movies, video conferencing or broadcasting live streams, as well as creating backups or saving large files to the cloud,” said Robert Dépatie, president of Rogers Home and Business division, in the press release.

IT World Canada has asked Rogers whether this new package will replace the 1Gbps tier going forward and where it’s currently available. We will update the article once we receives a reply.