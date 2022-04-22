Saturday, April 23, 2022
SUBSCRIBE
51
0
InfrastructureWireless & IoT

Rogers announces 2.5Gbps internet as a free upgrade to some customers

Tom Li
network cables

The fast gets faster: On the heels of its 8Gbps internet plan coming this summer, Rogers has released another subscription tier to its Ignite Internet, this time clocking in at 2.5Gbps, just a hair shy of the 3Gbps internet package Bell recently announced.

The connection is symmetrical, meaning that the bandwidth applies to both upload and download.

Even better: this new plan is a free upgrade for those already subscribed to Rogers’ 1.5Gbps Ignite internet.

“Our Ignite Internet packages and bundles, with even faster download and upload speeds, mean that customers can enjoy a more reliable, responsive connection for streaming music or movies, video conferencing or broadcasting live streams, as well as creating backups or saving large files to the cloud,” said Robert Dépatie, president of Rogers Home and Business division, in the press release.

IT World Canada has asked Rogers whether this new package will replace the 1Gbps tier going forward and where it’s currently available. We will update the article once we receives a reply.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Tom Li
Tom Li
Telecommunication and consumer hardware are Tom's main beats at IT World Canada. He loves to talk about Canada's network infrastructure, semiconductor products, and of course, anything hot and new in the consumer technology space. You'll also occasionally see his name appended to articles on cloud, security, and SaaS-related news. If you're ever up for a lengthy discussion about the nuances of each of the above sectors or have an upcoming product that people will love, feel free to drop him a line at tli@itwc.ca.
Previous articleCanadian government invests in woman-led, sustainable AI company in Toronto
Next articleThis week in ransomware – April 22, 2022

Related Tech News

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com