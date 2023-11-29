RoboGarden and University of Northern British Columbia Continuing Studies to launch new machine learning & AI bootcamp

RoboGarden and University of Northern British Columbia Continuing Studies (UNBC CS) have announced a new collaboration, with RoboGarden offering its Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp experience to the UNBC CS students.

This learning program was developed with career progression and earning potential in mind, aimed to provide students with access to an industry with an average base pay of over C$88k per year, a release stated. It was created to offer guidance to anyone interested — with no prior programming experience or credentials required.

The release also noted that new Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) surveys of employers and workers in the manufacturing and finance sectors found that that both workers and their employers are generally very positive about the impact of AI on performance and working conditions, and that both training and worker consultation are associated with better outcomes for workers.



Based in Calgary, RoboGarden, a cloud-based publisher that delivers AI-driven digital skill learning experiences, is using its online learning platform to help offer this course to UNBC CS students.

Students work on 10 progressive learning modules delivered online through the RoboGarden platform. The course offers live virtual instructor sessions, providing students with industry expert instructors and curated content to help them prepare for the workforce.

“Part of reimagining how we educate and learn to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world is through collaboration. Our partnership with RoboGarden to deliver this online, instructor-supported Machine Learning and AI Digital Workforce Upskilling Bootcamp will provide residents in northern British Columbia with the most up-to-date tools and resources in this field,” said UNBC Continuing Studies interim manager Stacey Linton. “This innovative partnership will empower our learners with the cutting-edge knowledge and skills to meet the emerging needs of the workforce, both at home and further afield.”

“We know that the Canadian economy across sectors is transforming rapidly with the introduction of artificial intelligence and machine learning-based tools, services and solutions,” said Dr. Mohamed Elhabiby, co-founder and president of RoboGarden. “It gives me great pleasure to know that we’re equipping the Canadian workforce with the skill sets they need to innovate and succeed in this new AI-driven era.”

Students can learn more, and enroll in the Machine Learning Foundations course by visiting the University of Northern British Columbia Continuing Studies program information and registration page.