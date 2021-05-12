Recap: MapleSEC Satellite Session – Learning through Training

With remote workforces being the norm, it can be easy to forget that cybersecurity is more about the people who uphold good practices and the leadership that make it a point of emphasis across a company and less about the technology.

IT World Canada’s latest MapleSEC Satellite session was about training and awareness and understanding what techniques work best.

It opened with a brief introduction from Lise Lapointe, chief executive officer of Terranova Security. Terranova, one of the event’s sponsors, is a supplier of cybersecurity training software.

Meeting employees in the middle and allowing them to sprinkle in a bit of training on their mobile devices – a service Terranova offers – is important to keep employees engaged and mindful that training should never stop.

That mindset proved an appropriate segue to the panel that followed. Moderator Kelvin Coleman, executive director of the National Cybersecurity Alliance, facilitated an interesting discussion featuring experts from across the industry.

A crash course on phishing

Terranova Security’s CISO Theo Zafiarkaos led an informative session about phishing attacks and what makes a strong phishing exercise.

According to data from Terranova Security, North America struggled the most with the simulation, posting a 25.5 per cent click rate and an 18 per cent overall credential submission rate. In Canada, those numbers were very similar at 24 and 17 per cent respectively. Thanks to a generally stronger approach to security and privacy among enterprises, Europe’s workers posted much lower click and submission rates at 17 and 11 per cent, respectively.

Nobody’s perfect, he said, but there are some obvious signs everyone should be able to spot. No padlock or HTTPS encryption visible in the address bar? Exit that page immediately.

Zafiarkaos’ session on phishing can be watched in its entirety here.

The day was wrapped up with two separate workshops led by industry experts. Each workshop took place in a separate breakout room.

Three scenarios were presented to the discussion groups. Polls and quizzes guided the discussion.

If you’re interested in watching the entire session on-demand, you can access the MapleSEC TV platform with your registration link (if you’re already registered), and if you haven’t done so, you can register here.