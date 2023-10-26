QueerTech Qonference in Montreal and online on Nov. 1-2

Professionals in the tech industry who identify as part of, or allies to, the 2SLGBTQ+ community will convene in downtown Montreal and online on Nov. 1-2 for the second annual QT Qonference (QTQ).

A Montreal-based non-profit advocacy group for the queer community in the tech sector, QueerTech is organizing the event, in collaboration with Canada Economic Development (CED) for Quebec Regions and the City of Montreal.

“Our government is proud to support the second edition of the QT Qonference and to help the members of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities equip themselves with what they need to innovate, remain competitive, and prosper,” said Soraya Martinez Ferrada, minister responsible for CED. “Their leadership and know-how are essential in building an economy in Canada that is stronger and more inclusive.”

A hybrid event hosted at Cirque Eloize and Hyatt Centric Ville-Marie (each venue is fully wheelchair accessible), QT Qonference will feature programming designed particularly for three community groups: students and professionals transitioning to tech, professionals with 2-3 years of experience looking to advance their careers, and tech-based entrepreneurs.

Attendees will be able to access facilitated workshops, keynotes, technical talks, and panels from industry experts as well as peer groups and networking sessions.

QTQ will also offer tailored programming, through the following four content tracks:

Technology Track -designed for tech professionals, engineers, developers, data scientists, this track offers beginner and advanced conversations on technical subjects and explores the intersection of technology and diversity as well as best practices Leadership Track – focuses on leadership strategies to develop high-performing and inclusive teams. Entrepreneurship Track – designed to support current and aspiring 2SLGBTQ+ entrepreneurs on their path to building successful tech or tech-enabled businesses. Mental Health and Wellness Track – focuses on promoting mental health and well-being in the workplace for 2SLGBTQ+ community.

“QT Qonference provides a space for 2SLGBTQ+ people in the tech industry to connect, learn, and feel a sense of belonging,” said Naoufel Testaouni, chief executive officer of QueerTech. “This is also an important opportunity for our community to feel empowered so they can bring their authentic selves to work each and every day.”

In-person and virtual ticket rates are determined by whether the attendee is a student, entrepreneur, professional or recruiter, ranging from C$25 – C$750.

See the ticket prices and register here.