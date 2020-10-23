Quebec firm gets $160,000 to develop ICS risk framework for energy sector

A Quebec-based consulting engineering firm has been awarded $160,000 to develop a model to help protect industrial control systems (ICS) of Canadian energy companies from cyber attacks.

BBA of Mont-Saint-Hilaire will use the money to hone an ICS cybersecurity risk methodology that will help firms identify, assess and manage cyber risks associated with operational equipment.

BBA specializes in solutions for the energy and mining sectors. With ICS devices increasingly connecting to the internet their security has become vital.

“This important technology will protect the Canadian energy sector from cyber threats,” Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan said in a statement. “This is how we ensure a secure and resilient sector.”

“More than ever, businesses are turning to digital technologies to make their operations smarter and more efficient – new technologies that surely bring great opportunities, but also carry their own set of risks,” said BBA president Andre Allaire in a statement. “It is with great pride that we were chosen by NRCan for our cybersecurity expertise and continue to be enthusiastic in helping raise awareness about the importance of protecting company operations, as well as workers, communities and the environment.”

The money comes from $2.42 million over five years allocated in the 2018 federal budget for enhancing the cybersecurity and resilience of domestic and cross-border energy infrastructure under Canada’s National Cyber Security Strategy. In February the government said it was allocating $818,000 to the CIO Strategy Council to produce a series of cybersecurity standards for industrial Internet of Things devices in the North American electricity sector. This includes internet-connected machinery, infrastructure and advanced smart devices that collect, exchange and analyze data to enhance manufacturing, industrial processes and operational efficiencies.

The energy sector is one of 10 designated as critical infrastructure under Canada’s national cybersecurity strategy. The strategy helps companies within each sector collaborate on best practices. Witthin the strategy there is a Cyber Security and Critical Energy Infrastructure Program that funds research and development, processes for sharing knowledge and the setting of standards and best practices.