Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 768G SoC nudges 5G closer to the midrange

Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 768G mid-range system-on-chip (SoC), released on May 11, brings iterative improvements over the Snapdragon 765G, the chip it’s looking to supersede.

Comparing the specs sheets side by side reveals little difference between the Snapdragon 768G and the older Snapdragon 765. They both use the Qualcomm Kryo 475 CPU and Adreno 620 GPU built using TSCM’s 7nm transistors. Their differences lie within their speed; the Snapdragon 768G has a peak CPU clock speed of 2.8GHz, 0.5GHz higher than the 765G. Although it appears marginal, Qualcomm claims that the Snapdragon 768G is 15 per cent faster than its predecessor. The company also boasts a 15 per cent increase in graphics performance over the Snapdragon 765G.

The Snapdragon 760 mobile SoC series is an important product lineup for Qualcomm. Aside from improving performance, they also double-duty as the Company’s primary way to usher 5G into mainstream devices. As such, the Snapdragon 768G features the same Qualcomm Snapdragon X52 modem. Compared to the higher-performing Snapdragon X55 modem, the Snapdragon X52 has a lower maximum download speed of 3.7Gbps, half that of the Snapdragon X55’s 7.5Gbps. Still, that’s far from lethargic. At the modem’s peak speed, a 10GB file would only take around 20 seconds to download. The Snapdragon X55 also has support for both sub-6 GHz and mmWave frequencies once they become available.

Unlike the Snapdragon X55, which exists as a standalone chip, the Snapdragon X52 modem is integrated into the SoC. Consolidating the modem into the chip can potentially help improve battery life and frees up some room for other components.

Given that the chip was just released, the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Racing Editing is currently the only phone on the market that features it. With that said, the Snapdragon 765G has been used by established phone manufacturers like LG, Motorola and Nokia. Expect these companies to release designs with the new chipset in the near future. Find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G’s full specifications sheet here.