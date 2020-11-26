Pure Storage expands Pure as-a-Service offerings, unveils new service catalogue

Pure Storage dropped a major expansion of its Pure as-a-Service consumption-based offerings this week, including a new service catalogue providing public cloud levels of price transparency for partners.

“Pure as-a-Service has achieved market maturity, having been available for more than two years as the first Storage-as-a-Service offering from a major vendor,” said Rob Walters, general manager of Pure as-a-Service for Pure Storage in a press release. “With the new service catalogue and expanded offerings, we are once again leading the market in delivering the flexibility and transparency that customers are looking for in subscription services to accelerate their initiatives.”

Also:

Those expanded offerings feature a new Block Service tier, which customers can now use with a minimum of 200 TiB [Tebibytes], effectively reducing the entry point for partners by a third. Pure Storage also expanded its FlashStack partnership with Cisco to make it available in several consumption-based versions. FlashStack is a full Stack-as-Service consumption-based payments for storage, compute, and networking through select Pure and Cisco partners.

“Pure as-a-Service enables us to simplify the complex operations behind delivering the seamless reliability, performance and scalability our customers depend upon us for,” said Blake Wetzel, chief operations officer and chief revenue officer for TeraGo. “Furthermore, the flexible consumption model eliminates big capital expenditures and gives us the agility to invest in other strategic initiatives.”

