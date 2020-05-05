OpenText and AWS come together to make transitioning of customer workloads to the cloud easier

Waterloo, ON.-based information management solutions provider, OpenText, announced yesterday a new global strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS), a move the two companies say will help customers move workloads to the cloud.

This cloud agreement will expand workload migration options for OpenText customers, provide them with greater choice in deploying their business-critical information management solutions, and bring information management applications to AWS, OpenText noted in a press release.

The wide information management solutions portfolio of OpenText will now be available as fully managed services on AWS, in addition to the OpenText cloud-native applications already running on AWS, including Axcelerate, Hightail, CatalystSecure, Covisint, and the Carbonite and Webroot Cyber Resilience solutions.

“This agreement with AWS will simplify and accelerate our customers’ transition to the cloud and fulfill our commitment to deliver OpenText anywhere, regardless of our customers’ infrastructure choice,” said Mark J. Barrenechea, chief executive officer and chief technical officer at OpenText. “The combination of OpenText applications and expert managed services, together with the scalability and reach of AWS bring secure, resilient, and compliant solutions to an expanding set of new and shared customers.”

This collaboration will initially focus on verticals where the two companies share strong positions, including media and entertainment, financial services, and manufacturing. The duo will also collaborate on joint go-to-market activities that aim to support and grow their joint customers, OpenText noted in the press release.

“We are thrilled to grow our relationship with OpenText, who work with hundreds of thousands of customers around the world, many of whom already run on AWS,” said Doug Yeum, head of worldwide channel and alliances, Amazon Web Services. “With this new agreement, we can help our shared customers find more cost savings, increase performance, and leverage the scalability and security of AWS.”

OpenText has recently been undergoing major restructuring, and recently announced late last week that it won’t reopen half its offices after the COVID-19 pandemic, amid restructuring and work-from-home success.