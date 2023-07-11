SUBSCRIBE
Opensignal examines the global 5G experience

Ashee Pamma

Markets across the world have just started launching 5G, yet they are seeing resounding improvements in their internet connnection speeds, a new Opensignal report found.

South Korea, Puerto Rico and Kuwait are leading in 5G availability, with users spending nearly 50 per cent of their time with an active 5G connection. The U.S. trailed closely behind with 31.1 per cent, which is significant given its geographical size.

Canada is at 10.2 per cent in 5G availability, placing it behind the numbers achieved in some European and South East Asian countries as well as Australia.

Source: Opensignal

Canada is, however, ahead of the U.S. in average 5G download speed and upload speed, but, interestingly, has seen the least improvement from 4G to 5G in download speeds, after the Netherlands. 

Source: Opensignal

In India, 5G has only recently launched, but the country saw the most 4G to 5G improvement in download speeds. Meanwhile, South Korea is leading in 5G upload speeds.

Emerging markets like Malaysia, Brazil, Guatemala are also seeing significant uplift in download and upload speeds as well as in experience with 5G for both gaming and video streaming.

Video experience remains the strongest in most markets. In three markets — Singapore (78.2), Austria (78.2) and Sweden (78) — it rates as Excellent (78 or above on a 100-point scale). In almost all others, it rates as Very Good (68-78). Canada scored 75.5.

Canada is also the highest rated in the Americas for 5G games experience, with a score of 83.4.

Opensignal collected this data in March of this year.

