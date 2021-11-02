Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Privacy & Security

Okta adds integration with BlackBerry Spark

Howard Solomon
Infosec pros whose organizations use Okta’s Identity Cloud for single sign-on can now have it integrated with BlackBerry’s Spark unified endpoint management platform.

On Tuesday the companies announced their products now integrate to help solidify identity authentication and make it easier for employees to work from any device and any location.

The integration of Okta and BlackBerry UEM enables organizations to make the authentication experience frictionless, optimize workforce productivity and maintain the highest security posture, they said in a news release.

“BlackBerry UEM gives employees the flexibility to work from anywhere, and organizations the confidence their corporate data is always protected,” Alex Willis, BlackBerry’s vice-president of technical solutions, said in a statement. “We are delighted to partner with Okta, a leading provider of identity management, to deliver advanced security and a superior employee experience to our customers around the world.”

“Organizations no longer have to choose between productivity and security as they arm their workforce with the digital tools they need,” said Lee Tschetter, Okta’s director of technical strategy. “We are pleased to partner with BlackBerry to offer our mutual customers an integrated, best-in-class solution for their identity and access management needs.”

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
