Now’s the time to build the digital workplace of tomorrow

Business leaders know hesitation isn’t an option, so when confronted with a global crisis most were quick to adapt to new realities. But the job of turning a company into a sleek digital operation is ongoing, and now is not the time to sit back.

In most predictions about the future of business, technology is central. But DX calls for a lot more than the latest tech goodies (although they are needed). As the ongoing global crisis and resulting en masse shift to work-from-home has shown, evolving in a world of nonstop churn and disruption also demands the right culture consisting of the right mix of people.

Even before the crisis, leaders were working to advance their digital strategies. Earlier in 2020, organizations were forced to quickly mark out their current position, to determine where they needed to be to ensure continuity and customer experience, and finally to build out a roadmap. The task of roadmapping continues, and as any smart leader will tell you: there’s always room for improvement.

Do you have an hour on December 10th? Hopefully you do because that’s the day IDC Canada’s Evan Hardie and HCL Technologies’ Rakshit Ghura will be convening for an hour-long chat about how Canadian companies can create the digital workplace of the future.

In “Embracing Disruption in the Workplace,” Hardie and Ghura will be covering a broad range of topics, from what investments and actions Canadian businesses are currently prioritizing, to tomorrow’s workforce and skills gap, to the success factors for building the workplace of tomorrow.

Your fight for future success begins today — now — with how you embrace disruption. Your next step is to register to attend this timely webinar. Click here.

