Network equipment maker Ubiquity urges admins to change passwords after third-party hack

Administrators with network equipment from manufacturer Ubiquiti are being urged to change their passwords and enable two-factor authentication after the company acknowledged a hack at a third-party may endanger access.

“We recently became aware of unauthorized access to certain of our information technology systems hosted by a third party cloud provider,” the company wrote Monday. “We have no indication that there has been unauthorized activity with respect to any user’s account.”

“We are not currently aware of evidence of access to any databases that host user data, but we cannot be certain that user data has not been exposed. This data may include your name, email address, and the one-way encrypted password to your account (in technical terms, the passwords are hashed and salted). The data may also include your address and phone number if you have provided that to us.”

Ubiquiti makes a huge range of enterprise and home networking products, ranging from access points for residences to point-to-point wireless stations for internet service providers.

